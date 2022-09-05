Left Menu

Oman's Muscat hit by power blackout, Authority of Public Services Regulation says

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:59 IST
Oman's Muscat hit by power blackout, Authority of Public Services Regulation says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman's capital Muscat has been hit by a power blackout, among several other provinces, but electricity will be restored gradually in about four hours, the Authority of Public Services Regulation said on Twitter on Monday.

Th outage is expected to affect operations at Muscat International Airport, Oman Airports said in a statement. "Our concerned team... is currently dealing with the power outage affecting the vicinity of the airport," it added.

Oman's public services regulator did not give any reasons for the outage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022