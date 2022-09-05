KSRTC employees to be paid salary arrears before Onam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that employees of state road transport authority, KSRTC, would be paid their salary arrears before Onam.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by Vijayan with representatives of the various labour unions of the KSRTC employees, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

It was also decided in the meeting that besides salary arrears, other concerns of the employees would also be addressed, the statement said.

The other decisions that were taken included directions to KSRTC management to pay salary by 5th of every month, take steps to employ the daily wage earners who are presently laid off, redeployment of mechanical, ministerial and other staff and timely payment of allowances and incentives to the drivers and conductors, the CMO statement said.

The much debated single duty system would also be implemented and duties would be assigned on rotation on a zonal basis, it further said.

Constitution of an advisory committee to monitor matters related to KSRTC and make recommendations was another decision taken in the meeting.

The statement said that union representatives lauded the steps taken by the government to keep KSRTC in the public sector and welcomed the proposals put forward by the CM.

The delay in payment of salaries and pensions of KSRTC employees was raised in the state assembly last week with both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF blaming each other for the present plight of the public transportation body.

