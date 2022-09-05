Cyrus Mistry's funeral to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday

Left Menu

Mistry's body will be taken to Worli crematorium tomorrow and will be cremated at 11 am, the family member said. The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway in adjoining Palghar district. Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run J J Hospital here. Mistry's another friend travelling with him, Darius Pandole 60, and his doctor-wife Anahita Pandole 55 were injured in the car crash.

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Business tycoon and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who died in a road accident near Mumbai, will be cremated here on Tuesday morning, said a family member on Monday.

The last rites of Mistry (54), who was killed in the road accident on Sunday, will be performed at Worli crematorium.

"Some family members are arriving in Mumbai by tonight (Monday night). Mistry's body will be taken to Worli crematorium tomorrow and will be cremated at 11 am," the family member said.

The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway in adjoining Palghar district.

Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run J J Hospital here.

Mistry's another friend travelling with him, Darius Pandole (60), and his doctor-wife Anahita Pandole (55) were injured in the car crash. They are currently under treatment at Mumbai-based Sir H N Reliance Foundation and Research Centre Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

