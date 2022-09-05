Left Menu

Kazakhstan says China's Xi to visit, in first foreign trip since pandemic

Kazakhstan has close ties with China, supplying minerals, metals and energy to its eastern neighbour and transhipping goods between China and Europe. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Xi was considering a trip to Central Asia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization set for Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:55 IST
Kazakhstan says China's Xi to visit, in first foreign trip since pandemic
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday, in what would be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi will meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sign a number of bilateral documents, ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing. Beijing, which gives little advance notice of Xi's movements, has not confirmed a Kazakhstan visit by him, and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xi, who is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at a congress of China's ruling Communist Party starting on Oct. 16, has not left China since the country all but shut its borders to international travel under its "dynamic zero" COVID policy in 2020. Kazakhstan has close ties with China, supplying minerals, metals and energy to its eastern neighbour and transhipping goods between China and Europe.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Xi was considering a trip to Central Asia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization set for Sept. 15 and 16 in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. Last month, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said that Xi and Putin will attend November's G20 summit on the resort island of Bali.

Xi and Putin have grown increasingly close, and shortly before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow announced a "no limits" partnership. Xi made his first trip outside of mainland China since early 2020 when he visited Hong Kong on June 30 to mark the 25th anniversary of its handover from British control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022