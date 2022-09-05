Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of 100% of equity share capital of IndiaIdeas by PayU

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:11 IST
PayU India primarily provides payment aggregation services that enables merchants (and other entities) to receive payments from their customers across various digital payment methods. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of IndiaIdeas.com Limited (IIL) by PayU Payments Private Limited (PayU India) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

PayU India primarily provides payment aggregation services that enables merchants (and other entities) to receive payments from their customers across various digital payment methods. The shares of PayU India are indirectly held by Prosus N.V. ("Prosus"). Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the leading technology investors in the world. Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Naspers Limited holds 73.6% voting rights in Prosus. Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

IIL is an unlisted public limited company. It uses the name "BillDesk" as its trading/ business/ brand name in India. IIL primarily provides payment aggregation services that enables merchants (and other entities) to receive payments from their customers across various digital payment methods.

(With Inputs from PIB)

