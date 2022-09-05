Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England and Wales, seeking a judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. ASIA-PACIFIC * Taiwan will resume visa free entry for visitors from countries including the United States and Canada from next week, the government said, as it continues to ease COVID-19 controls. * Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept.

China's Shenzhen city eased a COVID-19 lockdown as infections in its latest outbreak showed signs of stabilising, while most of the 21.2 million residents of Chengdu city faced extended curbs on their movements. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 EUROPE

* The European Union's drugs regulator may be a few weeks from a decision to approve the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Sanofi and its British partner GSK, a Sanofi executive said. * Britain said on Saturday it had added a Pfizer vaccine to its COVID-19 booster shot programme for the coming months.

* EU countries should start offering COVID boosters to their populations now to contain a new wave of infections expected this autumn and winter, the bloc's executive said in a document seen by Reuters on Friday ahead of its official release. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden will request $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential fall case surge, the White House said on Friday. * Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England and Wales, seeking a judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Taiwan will resume visa free entry for visitors from countries including the United States and Canada from next week, the government said, as it continues to ease COVID-19 controls.

* Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said, in what would be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the pandemic. * China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Sunday that its recently developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the country's drug regulator for emergency use as a booster.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * El Al Israel Airlines will resume non-stop flights to Hong Kong in February after halting them at the outset of the pandemic in 2020.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's blue-chip stocks closed lower on Monday, led by consumer staples amid tightening COVID-19 curbs in some big cities, while the yuan ended the domestic trading session at a more than two-year low against the dollar.

* A strong rebound in China's services sector eased slightly in August amid fresh COVID-19 flare-ups but business confidence rose to a nine-month high, a private survey showed. (Compiled by Olivier Sorgho and Valentine Baldassari; Edited by Ed Osmond)

