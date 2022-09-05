UK's Truss expected to meet Queen Elizabeth around 1100 GMT Tuesday

British leadership contest winner Liz Truss is expected to arrive at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 12:10 p.m. local time (1110 GMT) on Tuesday, where she will be formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth as the country's next prime minister.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Monday Truss was expected to leave Balmoral around 12:40 p.m.

