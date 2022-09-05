Soccer-Trains to travel? Why not sand yachts? jokes PSG coach

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier has joked that his side would travel on a sand yacht for their Ligue 1 trips after the French champions were criticised for using a plane to get to Nantes last weekend. A senior French railway (SNCF) official tweeted: "Paris-Nantes is less than two hours by TGV (high speed train). I renew my proposal of a TGV offer adapted to your specifications, for our common interest: security, speed, services and eco-mobility."

Quizzed on the matter at a news conference on Monday on the eve of PSG's Champions League group opener at home to Juventus, Galtier said with a smile: "I knew this question was coming. "This morning we talked about it with the company who organises our trips and we're looking into travelling on sand yachts."

