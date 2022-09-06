Left Menu

China sets yuan midpoint on weaker side of 6.9/dlr for first time since Aug 2020

China set its yuan midpoint at a more than two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday to reflect a buoyant dollar and sizable losses in the spot yuan in the previous session.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-09-2022 07:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 07:00 IST
China set its yuan midpoint at a more than two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday to reflect a buoyant dollar and sizable losses in the spot yuan in the previous session. But the guidance remained firmer than market expectations for the 10th consecutive trading day.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9096 per dollar prior to the market open, 98 pips or 0.14% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8998, which was the weakest since Aug. 25, 2020. Still, the fixing was much stronger than market projections at 208 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.9304.

The PBOC has shown discomfort with recent rapid yuan declines. On Monday, the central bank said it will cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that financial institutions must hold.

