Left Menu

Lufthansa pilots to strike again this week, union says

It follows a strike last week that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights. The strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline, said the union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), which groups more than 5,000 pilots.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:10 IST
Lufthansa pilots to strike again this week, union says
  • Country:
  • Germany

Pilots at German airline Lufthansa will strike again this week, a labour union said on Tuesday, escalating a wage dispute that will further plague a summer of travel chaos. It follows a strike last week that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline, said the union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), which groups more than 5,000 pilots. Passenger pilots will strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday.

VC is demanding a pay rise of 5.5% this year and automatic inflation compensation after that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022