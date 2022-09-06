Left Menu

China stocks rise after Beijing vows to support economy

** China's Shenzhen city eased a COVID-19 lockdown on Monday, while Chengdu - capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan - extended its lockdown for most people to Wednesday. ** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong lost 0.8%, with gaming and social media giant Tencent down more than 2%, becoming the biggest drag of the Hang Seng benchmark.

China stocks rose on Tuesday, after the country's policymakers pledged to make renewed efforts to boost the COVID-hit economy. While the yuan also rebounded from a more than two-year low against the U.S. dollar, after the central bank said it will cut the foreign exchange reserves ratio to support the currency.

** The CSI 300 Index rose 0.6% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1%. ** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.4%, and the Hang Seng China Composite Index dropped 0.7%.

** Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum. ** Other Asian markets also gained on China's stimulus promise, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings.

** Real estate developers added 1.7%, new energy shares rose 2.1%, while stocks in tourism and non-ferrous metal jumped roughly 2.8% each. ** China's Shenzhen city eased a COVID-19 lockdown on Monday, while Chengdu - capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan - extended its lockdown for most people to Wednesday.

** Hong Kong-listed mainland developers soared 3.4%, with Country Garden Holdings surging nearly 8% on easing fall in contracted sales.

