3 killed, 1 injured as van rams into truck on Gujarat highway

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 06-09-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 10:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed and one was critically injured when their van rammed into a parked truck on a highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 3.30 am near Kanpara village on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway in Limbdi taluka, Panshina police station officer Sanjay Makwana said.

As per a preliminary investigation, the tempo traveller van was going towards Untdi village in Limbdi to drop some factory workers after picking them up from a company in Bavla industrial area.

''The van driver failed to see the parked truck on the roadside and rammed his vehicle into it from behind. The unidentified driver and two workers died on the spot. A man was critically injured and was taken to a nearby hospital,'' Makwana said.

After being alerted, senior police officials rushed to the spot and started further investigation into the incident, he said.

