DreamFolks Services shares debut with 56 pc premium

Shares of airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services made its market debut on Tuesday with a premium of 56 per cent against the issue price of Rs 326.

The stock was listed at Rs 505, registering a jump of 54.90 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further rallied 68.71 per cent to Rs 550.

At the NSE, the company made its debut at Rs 508.70, a jump of 56 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of DreamFolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times last month.

The IPO was entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 1,72,42,368 equity shares and was priced in the range of Rs 308-326 a share.

The company facilitates consumers' access to airport-related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist airport transfer, transit hotels or nap rooms, and baggage transfer services.

