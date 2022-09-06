Left Menu

Bengaluru rains: Woman dies due to electrocution

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman has allegedly died due to electrocution after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rain water at Siddapura here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident is said to have taken place on Monday night, when the victim was returning home on her scooter.

According to eyewitnesses, on reaching the stretch of a road that was waterlogged, the lady's vehicle broke down and she lost balance. As she was trying to regain balance to move ahead, she is said to have touched an electric pole nearby for support and got electrocuted.

Locals rushed the woman to a hospital, where she succumbed, sources said.

The deceased was working in the admin department of a private school.

Investigation is on, they added.

