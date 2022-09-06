Left Menu

UK homebuilder Berkeley says robust demand offsets higher costs

Berkeley, which sells homes on an average for around twice the national house price, caters to an upmarket customer base, which generally is unlikely to fret over the cost-of-living crisis, but the FTSE 100 firm said it had to cope with surging build costs. The company, which focuses on London and the South of England, said it was on track to meet its profit forecast of about 600 million pounds ($694.50 million) for the year through April 30, 2023.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:47 IST
UK homebuilder Berkeley says robust demand offsets higher costs
Berkeley Group Holdings Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British high-end housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings said on Tuesday underlying sales in the first four months until August were ahead of year-ago numbers, as robust demand and higher prices continued to offset rising costs. Berkeley, which sells homes on an average for around twice the national house price, caters to an upmarket customer base, which generally is unlikely to fret over the cost-of-living crisis, but the FTSE 100 firm said it had to cope with surging build costs.

The company, which focuses on London and the South of England, said it was on track to meet its profit forecast of about 600 million pounds ($694.50 million) for the year through April 30, 2023. ($1 = 0.8639 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022