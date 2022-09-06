Delhi govt to step up construction of flyover, underpass to decongest 77 choke points: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government will take up a range of steps including construction of flyover and underpass to decongest 77 choke points in the national capital.

Kejriwal said he took a meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) to discuss the plan on decongesting these choke points.

''We will soon make 77 points on Delhi roads jam-free. Had a meeting with PWD and discussed the entire plan in detail,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi ''To make such corridors jam-free, we will get the roads widened, construct flyover, foot over bridges and underpass,'' his tweet further read. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a flyover at Sarai Kale Khan that will ease the traffic on the Ring Road.

''Sarai Kale Khan is one of the busiest areas of Delhi, where traffic will increase further due to ISBT, metro station, railway station, and RRTS,'' Sisodia said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)