China stocks end higher as Beijing pledges further stimulus

** Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum. ** The central bank also said it will cut the foreign exchange reserves ratio to support China's yuan.

Reuters | Shanhai | Updated: 06-09-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, as risk appetite got a lift after the country's policymakers pledged to make renewed efforts to boost the COVID-hit economy.

** The CSI 300 Index rose 0.9% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4%. ** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.1%, and the Hang Seng China Composite Index dropped 0.3%.

** Other Asian markets were mixed, as investors remained cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting this week while also watching out for fallout from Russia's gas cut. ** Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum.

** The central bank also said it will cut the foreign exchange reserves ratio to support China's yuan. ** The measure to support the currency also lifted sentiment in stock market, said Wang Mengying, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures.

** However, foreign investors sold 3.9 billion yuan ($560 million) of Chinese shares via the stock connect scheme, making it a fourth straight session of net outflow. ** Real estate developers and new energy shares added 2.8% each, while non-ferrous metal jumped 3.1%.

** China's Shenzhen city eased a COVID-19 lockdown on Monday, while Chengdu - capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan - extended its lockdown for most people to Wednesday. ** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong edged up 0.1%. Gaming and social media giant Tencent down 1.5%, becoming the biggest drag of the Hang Seng benchmark.

** Hong Kong-listed mainland developers soared 4.4%, with Country Garden Holdings surging 9.3% on narrower losses in contracted sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

