China stocks end higher as Beijing pledges further stimulus
** Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum. ** The central bank also said it will cut the foreign exchange reserves ratio to support China's yuan.
- Country:
- China
China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, as risk appetite got a lift after the country's policymakers pledged to make renewed efforts to boost the COVID-hit economy.
** The CSI 300 Index rose 0.9% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4%. ** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.1%, and the Hang Seng China Composite Index dropped 0.3%.
** Other Asian markets were mixed, as investors remained cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting this week while also watching out for fallout from Russia's gas cut. ** Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum.
** The central bank also said it will cut the foreign exchange reserves ratio to support China's yuan. ** The measure to support the currency also lifted sentiment in stock market, said Wang Mengying, a stock index futures analyst at Nanhua Futures.
** However, foreign investors sold 3.9 billion yuan ($560 million) of Chinese shares via the stock connect scheme, making it a fourth straight session of net outflow. ** Real estate developers and new energy shares added 2.8% each, while non-ferrous metal jumped 3.1%.
** China's Shenzhen city eased a COVID-19 lockdown on Monday, while Chengdu - capital of the southwestern province of Sichuan - extended its lockdown for most people to Wednesday. ** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong edged up 0.1%. Gaming and social media giant Tencent down 1.5%, becoming the biggest drag of the Hang Seng benchmark.
** Hong Kong-listed mainland developers soared 4.4%, with Country Garden Holdings surging 9.3% on narrower losses in contracted sales.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 1 symptomatic for Aug 21
Japan's PM Kishida isolates with COVID-19, cancels travels
Japan PM Kishida's support tumbles, hit by questions over church and COVID
China reports 1,985 new COVID cases for Aug 21 vs 2,310 day earlier
Japan PM Kishida's support tumbles, hit by questions over church and COVID