Left Menu

Ukraine conflict, inflation, tight monetary policy unlikely to derail India's economic recovery: Moody's

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation, and the tough financial conditions on the back of ongoing monetary policy tightening are unlikely to derail India's current economic recovery from the pandemic in the year 2022 and 2023, global rating agency Moody's said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:19 IST
Ukraine conflict, inflation, tight monetary policy unlikely to derail India's economic recovery: Moody's
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation, and the tough financial conditions on the back of ongoing monetary policy tightening are unlikely to derail India's current economic recovery from the pandemic in the year 2022 and 2023, global rating agency Moody's said on Tuesday. "The credit profile of India reflects key strengths including its large and diversified economy with high growth potential, a relatively strong external position, and a stable domestic financing base for government debt," the rating agency said in a report.

However, India's principal credit challenges include low per capita income, high general government debt, low debt affordability and limited government effectiveness, it said. The rating agency retained its sovereign rating on India at Baa3 with a stable outlook, the report showed.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that the risks from negative feedback between the economy and financial system are receding," it said On the contrary, the report said the rating agency considers India's legislative and executive institutions, civil society and judiciary to be relatively strong.

"However, in our view, policy effectiveness has been lower than some international surveys, including the Worldwide Governance Indicators, suggest. While ongoing government efforts to reduce corruption, formalize economic activity and bolster tax collection and administration should further strengthen institutions over the medium term, there are increasing risks to their efficacy." About India's monetary policy, it said macroeconomic effectiveness has increased materially over the past decade because of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) formal and flexible inflation-targeting regime since 2015 and a monetary policy committee since 2016.

"Macroeconomic policy has also strengthened India's external position, resulting in narrower current account deficits and higher foreign exchange reserves that mitigate external shocks," the report went on to say. Earlier this month, the rating agency, though, lowered India's economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7 per cent from its earlier estimate of 8.8 per cent.

It attributed the lowering of the growth estimate to rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022