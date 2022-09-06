Left Menu

Producers say Ukraine lost 40% of its steel industry due to Russian invasion

Updated: 06-09-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:27 IST
Producers say Ukraine lost 40% of its steel industry due to Russian invasion
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has already lost 40% of its metallurgical industry due to the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian steel producers federation said on Tuesday.

"After de-occupation, it will be impossible to reopen these enterprises," federation head Serhii Bilenky told a televised briefing.

Before the Russian invasion Ukraine was traditionally one of the world's largest producers and exporters of steel and steel product.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

