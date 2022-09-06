Producers say Ukraine lost 40% of its steel industry due to Russian invasion

Ukraine has already lost 40% of its metallurgical industry due to the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian steel producers federation said on Tuesday.

"After de-occupation, it will be impossible to reopen these enterprises," federation head Serhii Bilenky told a televised briefing.

Before the Russian invasion Ukraine was traditionally one of the world's largest producers and exporters of steel and steel product.

