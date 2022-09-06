Left Menu

IAF team to hold air show in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The IAF aerobatics display team will hold air shows in Odisha next week, an official said on Tuesday.

The Suryakiran aerobatic team has scheduled aerobatics displays in Bhubaneswar on September 16 and in Puri on September 18, the official said. The Suryakiran (sunrays) is set to conduct the air show near the Raj Bhavan in Puri.

Its plan to hold the exhibition over a stretch of Kathajodi river bed in Bhubaneswar has not yet been approved by the civil aviation ministry, an airport official said.

The IAF had held an air show in Cuttack in 2016 to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

