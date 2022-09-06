Left Menu

Status of non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand reviewed

The Ministry of Coal appreciated the improvement in overall status of non-operational coal blocks of Jharkhand and the assistance provided by the State mining and forest department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:22 IST
Status of non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand reviewed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The status of 20 non-operational captive and commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand state was reviewed by Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority of the Ministry of Coal in the presence of officers of Ministry of EF&CC, PCCF, Jharkhand, Director (Mines & Geology), Jharkhand and project proponents.

The Ministry of Coal appreciated the improvement in overall status of non-operational coal blocks of Jharkhand and the assistance provided by the State mining and forest department. It was observed that about 3 to 4 coal blocks will get mine opening permission and coal production will start from four coal blocks in during this financial year. Production from captive & commercial coal blocks of Jharkhand is likely to be about 37.3 million ton in 2022-23 against 17.72 million ton in 2021-22 and thus, there will be 110.4 % increase in coal production this year over 2021-22.

Ministry of Coal assured to provide all possible support in resolving the issues faced by the project proponents.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022