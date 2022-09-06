Sebi calls for information on unclaimed non-convertible securities by Sep 15

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked all entities which have listed non-convertible securities to submit information pertaining to unclaimed redemption and dividend amounts by September 15.

The information has been sought from all the entities which do not fall within the definition of 'company' under the Companies Act and which had listed non-convertible securities, including non-convertible debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares and perpetual non-cumulative preference shares and perpetual debt instruments, according to a public notice.

Also, information has been sought from those who have unclaimed interest, dividend, principal and redemption amount on such instruments as on August 31.

The entities need to submit information on name of the issuer, ISIN, unclaimed amount related to interest or dividend, principal or redemption, date of redemption and amount lying with escrow accounts or other accounts as on August 31.

The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), which has 12 characters, is used for uniquely identifying securities like stocks, bonds, warrants and commercial papers.

The information needs to be submitted by September 15, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)