Schwing Stetter unveils hydraulic excavators, eyes to boost market share

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:48 IST
Concrete equipment manufacturer Schwing Stetter India has launched new range of XCMG hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders owing to increase in demand for such products in the country, the city-based company said on Tuesday.

Schwing Stetter India has launched the new range of products at its dealership outlet in Coimbatore which is a significant market for quarry machines.

The machines ahead of the market launch underwent several extensive trials to meet the industry requirements, a company statement said here.

The Hydraulic Excavators launched are -- XE215i-K LC - 25 tonne and XE 140i-K HD- 14 tonne while the wheel loaders launched are ZL33FV-3.3 tonne and ZL55GV-5.5 tonne.

''There has been a consistent demand for hydraulic excavators and wheel loaders in India, owing to general increase in projects,'' the company said.

''We are happy to be launching the excavators here at XCMG Coimbatore through the dealership office. We, at Schwing Stetter are delighted to launch our products here, because Coimbatore as a market has been important for us since inception,'' company managing director V G Sakthikumar said.

''By taking more collaborative efforts with our dealers, we hope to further amplify our product launches across the country,'' he said.

Schwing Stetter is actively building strategies to increase market presence as it gears up for business opportunities in the quarry segment. Schwing Stetter India plans to increase its market share of the XCMG hydraulic excavator and wheel loader market in the country, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

