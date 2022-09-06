Maersk opens new warehousing facility in Maharashtra

Global integrated logistics company Maersk on Tuesday inaugurated its second warehousing facility in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra).

Spread over 2,50,000 square feet, the new warehousing unit will serve as a hub for JK Tyre, along with catering to other customers, and be Maersk India's fifth warehouse set up this year, the company said on Tuesday.

With this, the company now possesses a total of over 2.1 million square feet of warehousing footprint, including the seven facilities from the acquisition of LF Logistics, it said.

Besides Bhiwandi, the company has such facilities at Kolkata, Pune and Sikandrabad (UP) as well.

Last week, Maersk completed the acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company. LF Logistics has seven warehouses in India, which have been added to Maersk's network, the company said.

Maersk India has opened the doors to its fourth warehousing facility in India this year, with JK Tyre & Industries as the anchor customer, said Darryl Judd, Head of Products at Maersk South Asia.

''With the new facility, we can support our customers with superior connectivity, efficient inventory management, cost optimisation and speed to market,'' he added.

Being strategically located on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, the facility provides excellent connectivity to the manufacturing hubs and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai, Maersk India said.

''We have been working with Maersk for our ocean requirements, and the warehousing solution along with primary transportation creates an end-to-end seamless experience for us. The Bhiwandi site will be the hub for our export as well as our domestic OEM supplies creating synergy of operations,'' said Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

