Left Menu

Maersk opens new warehousing facility in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:18 IST
Maersk opens new warehousing facility in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Global integrated logistics company Maersk on Tuesday inaugurated its second warehousing facility in Bhiwandi (Maharashtra).

Spread over 2,50,000 square feet, the new warehousing unit will serve as a hub for JK Tyre, along with catering to other customers, and be Maersk India's fifth warehouse set up this year, the company said on Tuesday.

With this, the company now possesses a total of over 2.1 million square feet of warehousing footprint, including the seven facilities from the acquisition of LF Logistics, it said.

Besides Bhiwandi, the company has such facilities at Kolkata, Pune and Sikandrabad (UP) as well.

Last week, Maersk completed the acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company. LF Logistics has seven warehouses in India, which have been added to Maersk's network, the company said.

Maersk India has opened the doors to its fourth warehousing facility in India this year, with JK Tyre & Industries as the anchor customer, said Darryl Judd, Head of Products at Maersk South Asia.

''With the new facility, we can support our customers with superior connectivity, efficient inventory management, cost optimisation and speed to market,'' he added.

Being strategically located on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, the facility provides excellent connectivity to the manufacturing hubs and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai, Maersk India said.

''We have been working with Maersk for our ocean requirements, and the warehousing solution along with primary transportation creates an end-to-end seamless experience for us. The Bhiwandi site will be the hub for our export as well as our domestic OEM supplies creating synergy of operations,'' said Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022