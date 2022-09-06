Future Generali offers health cover to LGBTQIA+, live-in partners

Future Generali India Insurance Company has launched a new health policy, which extends the definition of family to cover the LGBTQIA+ community and live-in partners.

The company said its new policy, 'health absolute' is designed to empower customers to actively manage their health and lead a healthy lifestyle and comes with a host of wellness benefits.

This product also expands the scope of the definition of the family to offer protection to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the live-in partners, said Anup Rau, managing director & chief executive of Future Generali.

This product comes with a loyalty programme that enables customers to encash their reward points for premium discounts, availing a variety of goods, memberships etc. during renewal of the policy.

The policy features 11 sum insured options for customers, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 100 lakh -- and protects a maximum of 15 family members. Also, there is no upper age limit for customers, ensuring access to optimal healthcare at all stages of an individual's life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)