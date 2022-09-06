SRM University-AP flagged off 487 km relay run ROM 2022

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University-AP flagged off a 487 km relay run with a flaming torch that will be concluded at the SRM KTR campus on September 8, World Physiotherapy Day. "This group of 90 runners will set a record and inspire thousands of people on their way," said Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, igniting the torch that mirrors the Olympic torch. "SRM University-AP is creating wonders with international standards of education," he added. SRM AP Vice-Chancellor Prof V S Rao expressed his delight to host the starting point of ROM (Resounding Overnight Momentous) 2022: THE PHYSIO RUN. "We are fortunate to be a part of making history by raising awareness for child safety and environment protection," he added, flagging off the run. "The team spirit of these young runners is strong enough to bring out social changes," said Professor Lt Col Arunachalam Ravikumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical & Health Sciences, appreciating the event. Prof. T.S Veeragoudhaman Dean, SRM College of Physiotherapy, highlighted the functional independency that physiotherapy provides. Official Records Officer - World Records Union, H. Shareefa said that it is the responsibility of civilised citizens to promote national and community level child protection systems.

Last year, the "Longest relay run with a flaming torch", covering 280 km from the SRM Trichy campus to the SRM Kattankulathur campus, found a place in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. This year, the torch that is lighted from the SRM AP campus will be passed on for 487 km until it is brought into the SRM Kattankulathur campus. The ignited torch carried onwards during the run will use the mother flame throughout the entire course until it reaches its destination and would not be extinguished at any given time or situation. The torch would only be kept alive with natural ingredients. World Physiotherapy Day marks the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. SRM College of Physiotherapy and SRM Institute of Science and Technology Kattankulathur jointly organised this event to raise awareness on relevant issues like child safety, child disability and conservation of the environment. T N Suresh, Vice-Principal and S F Mariyam Farzana, Assistant Professor from SRM College of Physiotherapy also were present on the occasion along with SRM AP Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean-School of Engineering and Sciences Prof B V Babu, and Assistant Director - Student Affairs Revathi Balakrishnan.

