Delhi govt comes up with mega plan to decongest 77 choke points

Construction of elevated corridors and flyovers and widening of roads are part of a mega decongestion plan of the Delhi government to deal with 77 choke points across the national capital. The plan also includes decongesting arterial stretches such as Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, NH-10 and Wazirabad Road, among others.

Announcing the project, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will decongest 77 choke points by redesigning roads, and constructing flyovers, underpasses and foot overbridges at a large scale to rid Delhiites of traffic snarls.

''The project will be implemented in a phased manner, with high-traffic density zones being decongested first. Outer Ring Road, Najafgarh Road, Wazirabad Road, Rohtak Road, and Anand Vihar-Apsara Road are set for a revamp under the decongestion project and lakhs of commuters will be benefited daily,'' Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The mega plan was announced by Kejriwal after a meeting with public works department (PWD) officials and with his deputy Manish Sisodia over the issue, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

During the meeting, PWD officials informed the CM that the task force of the government had identified 77 corridors where bottlenecks were leading to traffic jams.

An elevated corridor will be constructed from Anand Vihar to Apsara border with flyovers at Surya Nagar and Ramprastha traffic intersections to cater to the requirement of residents of Vivek Vihar, Surya Nagar and Ramprastha Colony, the statement said.

Another road that will be decongested includes eight km stretch of Wazirabad Road from Karawal Nagar to Bhopura Border. Here the government will redesign Wazirabad Road along with service road by developing footpaths and construction of two flyovers at Karawal Nagar-Gokulpuri junction and at Gagan Cinema T-Junction and Nand Nagri.

The flyover at Karawal Nagar-Gokulpuri will be a double decker flyover where metro train will ply at the top level and vehicles will move on levels below the deck. Besides, an FOB will be built between Chand Bagh Colony and Bhajanpura Petrol Pump on Wazirabad Road.

The government will also construct two skywalks -- one near Ajmeri Gate and the other in Pitampura.

The skywalk from Pitampura metro station to Rohini district court will decongest Madhuban Chowk intersection on Outer Ring Road while the skywalk at Ajmeri Gate Chowk will ease pedestrian movement and decongest JLN Marg.

The statement further said that under the long term East-West corridor project, the government will take up the construction of an elevated road from Delhi Gate to Kamal T-Point and from Delhi Gate to New Delhi railway station.

Similarly, to decongest the Rohtak Road (NH-10), the PWD will widen the rail overbridge on the way from Peeragarhi Chowk to Mangolpuri and develop a slip road at Peeragarhi intersection for the traffic taking left turn on the way from Nangloi to Mangolpuri.

The government will extend the Bijwasan flyover up to Golak Dham Temple on Najafgarh-Kapashera Road to make the stretch traffic free, the statement said.

The PWD will also construct an underpass at Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk and an approach road from Badli junction to Haiderpur metro station.

According to the statement, the corridor between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad will be improved with construction of a road on stilts over supplementary drain from Bhalswa landfill to Swaroop Nagar.

The Ring Road near Majnu Ka Tila petrol pump will be widened to streamline traffic in the area.

Under the decongestion plan of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg from Hanuman Setu to Azad Market Chowk, the PWD has proposed the construction of a foot overbridge near exit gate of Old Delhi railway station to facilitate crossover movement of large volume of passengers, the statement said.

