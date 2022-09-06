Lufthansa, pilots reach wage deal, strike averted -union

German airline Lufthansa and pilots' union VC reached a deal in a wage dispute on Tuesday, averting a second strike that had been planned for later this week, the union said.

Lufthansa declined to comment on any deal being reached. The agreement comes after a strike at Lufthansa last week, which forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights, further plaguing a summer of travel chaos.

The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union said it had agreed the basis of a comprehensive package of monetary and structural issues which would be fleshed out in the next few days. It gave no further details but said it was sufficient for this week's planned strike to be called off.

"We are pleased that a result was reached at the negotiating table and that further disruption for customers, employees and companies could be avoided," said Marcel Groels, responsible for the union's collective bargaining policy. "Today important first steps have been taken towards a long-term cooperation," he said.

Passenger plane pilots had been due to strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday, according to the union, which groups more than 5,000 pilots. Lufthansa had said earlier that it would make an improved offer on Tuesday.

VC has demanded a retroactive pay rise of 5.5% from July 1 as well as a pay increase of 8.2% in 2023 in response to inflation.

