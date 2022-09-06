Pieter Elbers takes charge as IndiGo's new CEO

Former KLM chief executive officer and industry veteran Pieter Elbers on Tuesday assumed charge as the new CEO of IndiGo. "Further to our letter dated May 18, 2022, we wish to inform you under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations that Petrus Johannes Theodorus Elbers (Pieter Elbers) has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from today, September 6, 2022," InterGlobe Aviation Limited that runs the country's largest aviation service under the brand IndiGo said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Elbers has assumed charge three weeks before he was originally envisaged to join. He has replaced 71-year-old Ronojoy Dutta. As per a statement released by IndiGo on 18th May, Dutta was scheduled to retire on 30th September 2022.

Elbers, 52, is a veteran of the aviation industry. He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy. After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer. In 2014, Elbers was promoted to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Elbers was born in Schiedam, Netherlands. He received a Bachelor's degree in Logistics Management and a Master's Degree in Business Economics. "We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Pieter Elbers as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. India promises to be the last bastion of enormous growth globally and given Elbers' deep understanding of the business, his legendary leadership qualities coupled with his energy and passion, we are ever so confident that under his stewardship, IndiGo will play a pivotal role in this growth opportunity," Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo, said in a statement in May while making the announcement about Elbers' appointment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)