Left Menu

Romanian low cost carrier Blue Air cancels flights until Sept. 12

The company, which entered a debt restructuring agreement in 2020 as it took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, operates flights out of Bucharest and the cities of Bacau, Cluj and Iasi. In July, the national consumer protection authority (ANPC) fined the company 2 million euros ($1.98 million) for cancelling more than 11,000 flights during April 2021-April 2022. The company said it would challenge the fine.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:52 IST
Romanian low cost carrier Blue Air cancels flights until Sept. 12
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian low cost air carrier Blue Air said on Tuesday it had suspended all flights out of Romania until Sept. 12 after the environment ministry blocked its bank accounts for failing to pay a fine, making payments to suppliers impossible. The company, which entered a debt restructuring agreement in 2020 as it took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, operates flights out of Bucharest and the cities of Bacau, Cluj and Iasi.

In July, the national consumer protection authority (ANPC) fined the company 2 million euros ($1.98 million) for cancelling more than 11,000 flights during April 2021-April 2022. The company said it would challenge the fine. ($1 = 1.0117 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022