Euro zone bond yields rise on rate hike expectations

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday, with sentiment staying bearish as high inflation increased the prospects for aggressive rate hikes from central banks.

Expectations for a massive interest rate increase by the European Central Bank this week eased earlier in the session following media reports that policymakers are considering a smaller hike. German yields were down between 6 and 20 basis points (bps) . Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest since June 21 on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates, providing upward pressure on eurozone borrowing costs. U.S. 10-year yield rose 12 bps to 3.309%.

By 1521 GMT, Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 7 bps to 1.63%. Short-dated borrowing costs, more sensitive to ECB rate hikes, kept falling across the euro area, with Germany's 2-year yield down 6 bps to 1.099%.

Jan von Gerich, an analyst at Nordea, said media reports, including one that pointed to ECB policymakers debating a 60 basis point move instead of 75 bps, were behind the drop in yields, although he wasn't persuaded by them. "The market had decided clearly it was going to be 75 basis points but it is more open based on these reports," he said.

"I don't think it's been planted by the ECB to talk the market down. I still think that the hawks are in control and they will deliver 75 basis points," he added, noting that before a blackout period ended ECB policymakers had plenty of chances to push back on rising expectations for a supersized hike. Money markets are pricing slightly more than a 90% chance of a 75 bps rate hike, from almost 90% earlier on Tuesday.

Markets also anticipate a further hike worth at least 50 bps at the ECB's October meeting as investors position for front-loaded rate increases before the economic outlook deteriorates further due to the energy shock. Bond yields have been very volatile in recent weeks. They had jumped on Monday, led by a rise in the Italian 10-yield towards 4%, after Russia's decision to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut exacerbated inflation and ECB rate-hike fears.

In Tuesday trade, the Italian 10-year yield was up 5 bps at 3.99%. In a busy day for government bond sales, Italy's Treasury started marketing a new green government bond via a syndicate of banks on Tuesday, in a deal closely watched by the market against a backdrop of a looming snap election and new ECB tightening. The Treasury saw solid demand for the sale.

France started the sale of a 20-year syndicated bond and has seen 23 billion euros of demand, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters. U.S. markets reopened after Monday's public holiday, with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields pushing higher in London trade.

