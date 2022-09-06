Fire breaks out near ordnance depot in Gurugram

A fire broke out in the vicinity of an ordnance depot here on Tuesday, burning some shanties and three buses, a fire department official said.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

According to a fire officer, the fire broke out in a plastic water tank godown on Sheetla Mata Road at around 11.15 am.

Plumes of smoke covered the sky for almost an hour. ''On receiving the information, two fire tenders were sent to the spot. Due to which the fire could not spread to the surrounding area and a major accident was averted. In the fire, plastic tanks, a few shanties and three buses were burnt to ashes,'' said Dinesh Kumar, the fire officer.

People in the slums in the area tried to put out the fire before the fire brigade arrived. It took the fire department an hour to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

