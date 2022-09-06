Left Menu

U.S. Labor Day holiday air passengers topped 2019 levels -- TSA

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. officials screened 8.76 million air travelers over the four-day Labor Day weekend marking the first time holiday weekend screening volume exceeds 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Tuesday the four-day period topped the 8.24 million passengers screened over Labor Day weekend 2019, which traditionally marks the end of the busy U.S. summer travel season. A space launch in Florida that could have impacted air travel over the weekend was scrubbed.

