Ninjacart ropes in former agriculture, IT secretaries, Nabard chairman in advisory board

Agritech startup Ninjacart on Tuesday said it has formed an advisory board, which includes former IT and agriculture secretaries, as part of its goal to revolutionise the agriculture ecosystem in India.

The advisory board will offer guidance leveraging their expertise in the fields of agriculture, supply chain design, public policy, finance, ecosystem building, and technology.

''The advisory board comprises a diverse group of professionals bringing deep expertise and decades of real-world experience to the table that will help Ninjacart in achieving its goal of revolutionising the agricultural ecosystem in India,'' the startup said in a statement.

J Satyanarayana, Former IT Secretary, Government of India; Prakash Bakshi, former chairman of NABARD; Anand Sinha, Retired Deputy Governor of RBI; Nandakumar, former Food & Agriculture Secretary, Government of India have been roped in the advisory board.

Kartheeswaran K K, COO & Co-Founder of Ninjacart, said: ''The board members bring strategic inputs, knowledge, and important network connections that will play a pivotal role in adding to Ninjacart's success story.'' Ninjacart aims to be the digital plumbing network for global agri commerce that solves structural problems such as information asymmetry, payment hassles, distribution inefficiency, and discovering new buyers and sellers with tech-first solutions.

At present, the startup operates in over 150 markets across multiple agri commodities.

