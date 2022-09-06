Two women killed as pavement over water tank collapses

Two women were killed and five others injured on Tuesday when they fell into a water tank at a religious place after the pavement collapsed in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. ''Seven women had gathered at the religious place - 'Bai Raj Kund' - on the occasion of Ekadashi. Suddenly, the pavement collapsed due to which the women fell into the water tank,'' Dhan Mandi SHO Gopal Chandel said.

He said that the five injured women have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment and are reportedly stable.

The deceased women have been identified as Vimala Devi (70) and Sajjan Kanwar (35), he said.

The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

