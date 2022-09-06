Left Menu

Two women killed as pavement over water tank collapses

Two women were killed and five others injured on Tuesday when they fell into a water tank at a religious place after the pavement collapsed in Rajasthans Udaipur district, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:59 IST
Two women killed as pavement over water tank collapses
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed and five others injured on Tuesday when they fell into a water tank at a religious place after the pavement collapsed in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. ''Seven women had gathered at the religious place - 'Bai Raj Kund' - on the occasion of Ekadashi. Suddenly, the pavement collapsed due to which the women fell into the water tank,'' Dhan Mandi SHO Gopal Chandel said.

He said that the five injured women have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment and are reportedly stable.

The deceased women have been identified as Vimala Devi (70) and Sajjan Kanwar (35), he said.

The bodies have been kept at a hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022