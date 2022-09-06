Left Menu

807 'dhalao' closed by MCD, many converted into milk booths, libraries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:34 IST
In line with the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Municipal corporation of Delhi authorities have closed 807 of the 1,471 'dhalao' (dump yards) in areas under its jurisdiction, officials said on Tuesday.

Milk booths have been opened at 59 sites which will also help in increasing revenue of the MCD and beautify the surrounding area, they said.

The MCD, in order to realise the goals of the Swachch Bharat Mission and to make areas under its jurisdiction garbage-free, has been closing down many 'dhalao' in a time-based manner, the civic body said in a statement.

''Out of total 1,471 'dhalao ghar' under MCD, it has closed 807 of them and converted them to something else for public good,'' it added.

Many of those have been converted to libraries, FCTS (fixed compactor transfer stations), MRF (Material Recovery Facility), among other usage.

FCTSs have been set up at Madipur, Punjabi Bagh, Begam Pur, Hastsal, Sarai Kale Khan and Rajouri Garden, among other places.

