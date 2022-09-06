Left Menu

Flight operations at Bengaluru airport return to normal

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:38 IST
Flight operations at Bengaluru airport return to normal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, which were affected due to the heavy rainfall, have returned to complete normalcy since Monday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Torrential overnight rains on Sunday severely impacted the normal life in the city, with overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundating several low-lying areas.

''But from yesterday (Monday morning), it is all back to normal at the airport. There has been no disruption, no delays or diversion, whatsoever since Monday,'' the spokesperson told PTI.

As many as six flights were diverted to Chennai airport because of low visibility, while another nine services were delayed for less than 20 minutes, as per the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

This all happened within two hours -- between 1 am and 3 am on Monday, the spokesperson said and added that none of the international flights got delayed.

The airport reportedly received 109 mm of rainfall between 11.30 am and 4 pm on Sunday.

Bengaluru international airport, which is the largest aerodrome in the southern region, and which is managed and operated by the Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax, crossed the 250-million passenger mark in its 15th year of establishment in addition to handling two million aircraft movements during the period in June this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022