Left Menu

Punjab attracts Rs 21,000 crore investments: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:02 IST
Punjab attracts Rs 21,000 crore investments: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's minister for investment promotion Anmol Gagan Mann on Tuesday said the state has attracted investments worth Rs 21,000 crore because of its industry-friendly policies.

The influx of new industries and startups is expected to create more than 90,000 job opportunities in Punjab, she added.

She was addressing a session on 'Promoting Industrial Growth and Investments in Punjab' with a focus on ease of doing business, tourism, taxation, power & labour organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries, here, according to an official release.

''I welcome all industrialists to invest in Punjab, especially in the agri and food-processing sectors, and to give their suggestions for improving the investment climate in Punjab,'' she said.

She said the state government is working towards providing a seamless experience for the new industries and investors as they set up their businesses in Punjab.

Principal secretary (Industries, Commerce and Investment Promotion), Punjab, Dilip Kumar said the draft of the new industrial policy 2022 is ready and is being shared with the industry and potential investors for review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022