Punjab attracts Rs 21,000 crore investments: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

Punjab's minister for investment promotion Anmol Gagan Mann on Tuesday said the state has attracted investments worth Rs 21,000 crore because of its industry-friendly policies.

The influx of new industries and startups is expected to create more than 90,000 job opportunities in Punjab, she added.

She was addressing a session on 'Promoting Industrial Growth and Investments in Punjab' with a focus on ease of doing business, tourism, taxation, power & labour organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries, here, according to an official release.

''I welcome all industrialists to invest in Punjab, especially in the agri and food-processing sectors, and to give their suggestions for improving the investment climate in Punjab,'' she said.

She said the state government is working towards providing a seamless experience for the new industries and investors as they set up their businesses in Punjab.

Principal secretary (Industries, Commerce and Investment Promotion), Punjab, Dilip Kumar said the draft of the new industrial policy 2022 is ready and is being shared with the industry and potential investors for review.

