PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:24 IST
President Biden, VP Harris, First Lady and Second Gentlemen to travel across America on 9/11 anniversary
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentlemen Douglas Emhoff plan to travel across the country to honour and remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The attacks, which were planned by al-Qaeda from Afghanistan, saw four US passenger jets seized by suicide attackers - two of which were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

Another plane crashed into the Pentagon, just outside the US capital Washington DC, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks. "On September 11th, the President, the First Lady, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman will travel across the country to honour and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack," the White House said.

The President will deliver remarks and attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon, the First Lady will attend and deliver remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Vice President and Second Gentleman will travel to New York to participate in a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial, the White House said.

