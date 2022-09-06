Left Menu

MP: CGST found two companies claimed input tax credit worth Rs 4.5 cr in violation of rules

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:05 IST
The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) has detected the role of two companies in availing of the input tax credit worth Rs 4.5 crore though they are not eligible to do so, an Indore unit official said on Tuesday.

An agriculture firm has claimed an input tax credit of Rs 3.1 crore on GST-free products and while filing the tax returns it didn't pay the portion of profit to the exchequer, CGST Indore unit's commissioner Atul Saxena said.

In another case, an Information Technology company has availed of an input tax credit worth Rs 1.43 crore on the payments of Employees State Insurance (ESI) premium in contravention of rules as such a benefit cannot be availed of on insurance services.

The CGST department has recovered Rs 3.55 crore and further scrutiny of documents is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

