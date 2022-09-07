New COVID-19 boosters aimed at fighting currently circulating variants of the coronavirus will be widely available this week, U.S. health officials said, adding that the vaccine is moving closer to an annual one, as with flu shots. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany will soon drop mask requirements on commercial flights, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said, after airline Lufthansa complained that the rule was no longer enforceable. * EU officials recommended that the two Omicron-tailored vaccines endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) be first deployed in high-risk individuals.

* The European Union's drugs regulator may be a few weeks from a decision to approve the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by France's Sanofi and its British partner GSK, a Sanofi executive said on Monday. AMERICAS

* The biggest Wall Street banks are stepping up attempts to bring employees back to office full time while also easing or lifting COVID-19 protocols. * U.S. President Joe Biden will request $22.4 billion for COVID-19 relief ahead of a potential fall case surge, the White House said on Friday.

* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England and Wales, seeking a judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 recombinant nasal vaccine has been approved by the Indian drug regulator, the country's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted. * Taiwan will resume visa free entry for visitors from countries including the United States and Canada from next week, the government said on Monday, as it continues to ease COVID-19 controls.

* Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday, in what would be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the pandemic. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* El Al Israel Airlines will resume non-stop flights to Hong Kong in February after halting them at the outset of the pandemic in 2020. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Lloyds Banking Group has been hit by more than 300 million pounds ($348 million) of suspected fraud linked to pandemic-era recovery loans for small businesses, according to government data. The government on Monday confirmed that around 1.1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) has already been classified as suspected fraud. * Indonesia's financial regulator plans to extend regulations for loan forbearance for some sectors that have yet to recover from the impact of the pandemic beyond a March 2023 deadline, a senior official said. ($1 = 0.8684 pounds)

(Compiled by Olivier Sorgho and Valentine Baldassari; Edited by Ed Osmond and Grant McCool)

