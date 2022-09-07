Left Menu

UK PM Truss expected to not trigger Article 16 over N. Ireland Protocol -FT

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 01:50 IST
UK PM Truss expected to not trigger Article 16 over N. Ireland Protocol -FT
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to not activate the emergency Article 16 override provisions in the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks, the Financial Times reported citing allies.

Article 16 allows either side to take unilateral action if it deems the post-Brexit agreement is having a strongly negative impact on their interests.

A move to trigger it would ramp up tensions with Brussels, and could ultimately lead to a trade war, with the EU possibly suspending parts of the trade deal that removed tariffs and quotas for goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4; Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022