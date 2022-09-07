Lindstrom India increases capacity of TN unit, set to employ 100 people

Textile service company Lindstrom India, subsidiary of Lindstrom Oy, Finland, has ramped up its operations in the workwear service unit here as it aims to serve the growing demand in the southern parts of the country, a company official said on Wednesday.

With the expansion in operations, the Chennai unit is expected to employ about 100 people, Lindstrom Group, President and CEO Juha Laurio said.

The expanded workwear service unit at Singaperumalkoil, about 45 kilometres from here, will serve the growing demand in various segments including electronics, food industry, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and automobile industries in south India.

''Chennai has been a strategic choice for us. In accordance with our strategy, we want to be located close to our customers and serve them in the markets where they operate. The state-of-the-art business unit in Chennai not only increases capacity by 100 per cent but it is designed to support Lindstrom's sustainability goals to be carbon neutral by 2035...,'' Laurio said.

''The unit in Chennai is expected to employ about 100 employees,'' he said.

According to company Managing Director Jayant Roy, with the expansion of the unit, the company would have 11 workwear and one clean room business units with a capacity to process more than three million garments per month.

''With this increase in capacity, we are now able to meet the growing needs for our services in the southern parts of India,'' he said.

Lindstrom India has service centres in 11 cities across the country.

Lindstrom Group senior vice-president for Asia, Anupam Chakrabarty said, ''...we have been operating in this country for more than 15 years now and have expanded our operations to cover almost the entire geography of India.'' ''With our high growth rate in India, we as a group are happy to continue to invest in expanding our operations in the future as well,'' he said.

