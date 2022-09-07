Pizza Hut Launches a Range of 12 New Flavour Fun Pizzas Starting at Rs. 79* Only

Pizza Hut, India's most loved and trusted pizza brand, has launched its new Flavour Fun range offering 12 new pizzas starting at an unbelievable price of Rs. 79* only. The pizza range comes in 5 craveable sauce flavors like Tandoori, Schezwan, Italian, Cheezy and Classic - paired with seven vegetarian and five non-vegetarian topping combinations making it the most affordable and distinctive option for consumers to indulge in, compared to any other similar offering in the QSR industry. Flavour Fun pizzas will be available at all 700+ Pizza Hut stores in India, across dine-in, delivery and takeaway.

The entire Flavour Fun range is available in the personal pizza size. The Vegetarian variants include a wide range of topping combos across Paneer, Sweet Corn, Mushroom, Onion and Capsicum. Non-vegetarians too have several topping options to try such as Chicken Sausage, Chicken Meatballs, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Pepperoni. Pizza Hut has launched this range keeping Gen Z in mind, especially the college goers and early jobbers who are on a budget. Since these young consumers order food several times a week, they seek a variety of flavours at a cost that is not prohibitive, and the Flavour Fun range perfectly matches this need for variety and value.

Speaking about the launch, Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, ''I am tremendously excited about the launch of our Flavour Fun range at a never-before price point from the brand. With Flavour Fun, we are offering 'more for less' to our young consumers, so that they can enjoy their favourite pizza brand as often as they like, with enough variety to keep them coming for more. This is just the start of our exciting journey to become a younger and everyday brand. We are committed to launching more such products and services to make Pizza Hut increasingly accessible to young consumers.'' Pizza Hut has also launched a massive 360-degree Flavour Fun marketing campaign across leading digital and social media platforms, mobile apps, OTT video and audio platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and on-ground activation in youth centric locations like colleges, coaching centres, co-working and co-living spaces, in-store branding, radio and print publicity. The plan includes innovative collaborations with its partner brand, Pepsi, as well as aggressive promotions on Zomato and Swiggy. A series of fun digital films launched by the brand features Pizza Hut's magnetic ambassador Anuradha Menon and a quirky Shut Up and Take My Money tagline to highlight the sheer affordability and variety of the new range.

Pizza Hut recently crossed the 700th store milestone in India, coinciding with the launch of its Flavour Fun range. The company had earlier unveiled its bold new brand platform called 'Dil Khol Ke Delivering' which promises to offer Dil Satisfying Pizzas at Dil Satisfying Value, blanketed in Pizza Hut's warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the assurance of 'Trust in Every Bite'. *The starting price is Rs.79 About Pizza Hut India Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), serves and delivers more pizzas than any other pizza company in the world. Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut has become the most-recognized pizza restaurant in the world, operating more than 18000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. In June 1996, Pizza Hut made its foray into India with a restaurant in Bangalore and was the first international restaurant chain to pioneer this category. The restaurant brand offers an exciting menu consisting of its signature pizzas, appetizers, pasta, desserts and beverages. Pizza Hut India has been recognized by ET Brand Equity as the 'Most Trusted Food Service Brand' for 13 years and has been felicitated with the title of India's 70 Most Trusted Power Brands in 2017-2018. In 2021, Pizza Hut India was recognized as the 3rd best, most trusted brand in the Asia Pacific region by Campaign Asia and won the silver award in February 2022 at the ET Brand Equity Brand Disruption Awards for its hugely successful Influencer Marketing campaign for Momo Mia pizza. Amongst other awards, Pizza Hut bagged the award for Best Influencer Campaign at IPRCCA 2022 and the Most Admired Food Service Retailer Award for Marketing and Promotions at Pepsi Images Food Awards 2022. Pizza Hut India also won Gold in Best Promotion of TV Show on social media, Gold for Best Movie Promotion on social media and Silver for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign at Mad Over Marketing Awards 2022. Pizza Hut is the most preferred pizza brand in India, given its freshest, tastiest & affordable Pizzas.

Website: https://www.pizzahut.co.in/ Social media pages: @pizzahut_india (Instagram) @pizzahutindia (Facebook) @PizzaHutIN (Twitter)

