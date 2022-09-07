India aims to halve road accidents by end-2024

India aims to halve road accidents and related deaths by the end of 2024, the road and transport minister said on Wednesday, days after the former chairman of the Tata conglomerate died in a car crash.

Nitin Gadkari also said the government hoped to finalise a draft for a mandatory six airbags in all cars this year.

