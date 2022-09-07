Left Menu

JITO Chennai Ladies Wing presents The Bridal Story 2022

JITO Chennai Ladies Wing presents 'The Bridal Story 2022', was a one-of-its-kind luxury exhibition that happened on 5th and 6th September 2022 at Taj Coromandel.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 11:11 IST
JITO Chennai Ladies Wing presents The Bridal Story 2022
JITO presents 'The Bridal Story 2022' inaugurated by The Bollywood Wives and Chunky Pandey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): JITO Chennai Ladies Wing presents 'The Bridal Story 2022', was a one-of-its-kind luxury exhibition that happened on 5th and 6th September 2022 at Taj Coromandel. After the glorious success of two editions (Chennai & Hyderabad), they came back to Chennai with their 3rd edition of the event.

'The Bridal Story' entices the most refined exhibitors, the creme-de-la-creme of the society, to put together the best of everything for your much-desired fairy-tale wedding. It is South India's most extravagant show and hence the preferred choice for every future bride, groom, and entourage. The show was inaugurated by Bollywood actor "Chunky Pandey" and the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - "Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor & Bhavana Pandey".

The event showcased the designs of some of the brightest names in the Bollywood fraternity including "Tyanni Jewellery by Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels by Neelam Kothari Soni and "Label by Seema Khan" along with magnanimous brands like "Mehta & Sons X Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels". The Bridal Story presented awestruck collections by jewellers like "Manubhai Jewellers, Navrathan Jewellers, JD's Pride, Ruani Jewellery Collective, JCS Jewel Creations" and the gorgeous couture collection by none other than "Gauri & Nainika, Telon" and many more.

The Bridal Story also showcased ace designers, bespoke jewellery, wedding planners, photographers, caterers, and everything in the business to transform a routine wedding into an exhilarating experience, under one roof. Brands that Exhibited at The Bridal Story 2022

Celebrity Exhibitors Tyanni Jewellery by Karan Johar

Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels by Neelam Kothari Soni Label by Seema Khan

Exhibitors - Jewellery Chhaya Jain - Sensuel Jewels

P C Totuka & Sons Umrao Jewels

Siddhi Jewels Gems & Jewels by Romil and many more...

Exhibitors - Couture Gauri & Nainika

Telon Aiana by Ritu Sharma

Parul & Aishe Shruti Sanchethi

Rahul & Anushka and many more.. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022