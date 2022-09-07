Dettol Launches India’s First Hygiene Olympiad Under its Dettol Banega Swasth India initiative

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Dettol Hygiene Olympiad becomes India’s biggest Hygiene Olympiad for children • 24 million children to be reached through Dettol Hygiene Olympiad in 2022​ ​Reckitt, world’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, under its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India today launched India’s first and biggest Hygiene Olympiad - Dettol Hygiene Olympiad. Built on the fundamentals of good hygiene laying the foundation of good health, this Olympiad will reach 24 million children, motivating them to enhance their reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills in the context of hygiene, making every day hygiene practices their second nature. A natural extension to the Dettol School Hygiene Curriculum, the initiative further cements Reckitt’s belief in addressing hygiene gaps that are imperative in India’s journey to better health.

Powered by Dettol Banega Swasth India, the Olympiad is supported by the Dettol School Hygiene Programme’s outreach partners – Plan India, Sesame Workshop India, Gramalaya, Apollo Foundation, Amar Jyoti Yuvak Sangha, MAMTA HIMC, Balipara Foundation, Jagran, and the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA), along with Ernst and Young LLP (EY) as the technical partner and is curated by Indian Talent Olympiad. Open to children between 5 to 15 years of age, the Olympiad experience will help students understand the interdependency between hygiene, health and keeping loved ones protected.

An independent evaluation of the Dettol Hygiene School programme in 2021 has found a 57% Reduction in school absenteeism, over the 39% reduction found in 2020. In addition, children’s knowledge of handwashing has improved by 61% and their sanitation practice has increased by 62%. The Dettol Hygiene Olympiad will help build awareness among parents, teachers and children on addressing their hygiene literacy gaps and work towards further improving handwashing practices, helping further reduce school absenteeism and promote pro-hygiene behaviours.

Mr. Gaurav Jain, Senior Vice President, Reckitt - South Asia said, “Reckitt has been at the forefront of building a healthier planet through focused interventions under our purpose programs. The launch of Dettol Hygiene Olympiad is another step towards driving positive impact in society through sustainable investments that will help promote pro-hygiene behaviour among children.” Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director- External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt- South Asia said, “We are striving to create a healthier world built on the foundation of good hygiene. India’s first and biggest Dettol Hygiene Olympiad is an innovative framework that will help Dettol Banega Swasth India sensitize 24 million children across India towards adopting good personal hygiene behaviour, making a difference to the overall health of the world we are living in.” Ms. Madhumati M., Director, Indian Talent Olympiad said, “Olympiad represents academic brilliance and a solid knowledge base of students while highlighting areas that require attention. We are glad to partner with Dettol Banega Swasth India to bring India’s first Hygiene Olympiad encouraging pro-hygiene behaviour among students and focus on the need to follow the right routine for a healthier tomorrow.” The Dettol Hygiene Olympiad, under Reckitt India’s flagship initiative Dettol Banega Swasth India, will also Identify ‘Hygiene Champions/Leaders’ who will become advocates of good hygiene in schools and districts. These leaders will be given an opportunity to address vital topics like reduction in school absenteeism, reduction in illness, and living in a healthier and happier home. The exams begin on 6th September 2022 and can be taken by children online or offline. Winners will be felicitated in person on 2nd October 2022.

The pandemic has made hygiene the new health, therefore, adopting and maintaining right hygiene practices have taken utmost priority in our lives. Since its inception, Dettol Banega Swasth India has been focusing on sensitizing children about six critical occasions for handwashing, through Dettol Hygiene curriculum program which includes washing hands after defecation, and the use of toilets; before eating; before preparing and serving food; before feeding infants/children; after cleaning a child’s bottom, and after coughing/sneezing during illness. Dettol Hygiene Olympiad will further engage children from across India in a fun way that motivates them to understand and follow right hygiene practices in their daily lives for a healthier tomorrow.

