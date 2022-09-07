2 dead, 1 injured after falling off train in UP's Amethi

Two youths died and one sustained injuries after falling off a train near Fursatganj railway station here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday between the Raebareli-Amethi section when the Padmavat Express was going to Delhi, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

Locals found the three youths on Wednesday morning and informed police, he said. While two of them died on the spot, the injured was rushed to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)