Bangladesh seeks India's help with food, petroleum product supplies
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:53 IST
Bangladesh has sought a "predictable supply" of rice, wheat, sugar, onions, ginger and garlic from its neighbour India as well as assistance in getting the petroleum products it needs, the two sides said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting New Delhi. The Indian government said Bangladesh's requests will be "favourably considered".
