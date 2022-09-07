Chipmakers lead China stocks higher; Hong Kong shares down to half-year low

China stocks edged up on Wednesday, led by chipmakers on expectations of national support, while gains were capped as data showed the country's exports growth weakened in August.

Hong Kong' main benchmark, meanwhile, dropped for a fifth straight session to the lowest level since mid- March, amid tightening overseas monetary policies and regulatory overhangs. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 index and the Shanghai Composite index both ended up 0.1%.

** The Hang Seng Index fell 0.8%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.7%. ** Other Asian stocks fell, as investors took no cheer from strong U.S. economic data and as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade numbers pressed the yuan lower.

** Exports rose 7.1% in August from a year earlier, as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted production, reviving downside risks for the economy. ** "China needs to rely more on domestic demand than exports, as the global economy is likely to slow down," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "The key challenge China faces is how to balance domestic economic activities and containing COVID outbreaks."

** Semiconductor companies jumped 2.7% as President Xi Jinping said China will strengthen its state-led system to achieve breakthroughs of core technologies, amid tensions with the United States. ** New energy shares also rose 1.5%, but consumer staples lost 1.4%.

** Lei Meng, China Equities Strategist at UBS Securities said there is abundant liquidity in the macroeconomy, but the A-share market lacks new capital inflow and the stock market may continue consolidating for a period. ** "The picture is not pretty, as China continues to battle the broadest wave of COVID-19 infections thus far," said Nomura analysts in a note.

They said they were cutting Q3 growth forecast to 2.6% y-o-y and lowering 2022 annual GDP growth forecast to 2.7% from 2.8%. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 1.3%.

** Overnight, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cautioned that U.S. accounting firms risked breaching U.S. rules if they agreed to lead audits of New York-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies looking to avoid potential trading bans.

